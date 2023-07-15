Ron DeSantis Copies Trump’s Campaign Playbook with Dairy Queen Visit – Except No One was There and No One Cares (VIDEO)

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida appeared to take a page out of former President Trump’s campaign playbook on Friday with a visit to a Dairy Queen in Des Moines, Iowa. However, unlike Trump’s rallies, which drew large crowds, DeSantis’ stop at the ice cream chain drew a muted response.

In an attempt to connect with Iowa voters, DeSantis visited the Dairy Queen at Des Moines, ordered a Blizzard ice cream treat, and answered questions from the few present journalists. His visit seemed a clear nod to a Trump tradition – the former president was known for his fondness for fast-food joints during his campaign tours.

“When you’re here, you got to do a Dairy Queen. And I appreciate Senator Grassley setting that. I’ve known what Blizzards are for a long time. It’s a really important part, and I’m happy to do it. Let’s go,” said DeSantis.

Unlike Trump’s event which was flooded with fans and onlookers, DeSantis’ visit saw a sparse crowd and a lack of the fanfare Trump was renowned for.

Critics have long said that DeSantis is trying too hard to mimic Trump’s successful campaign strategies but without understanding the charisma that made Trump popular among his base. They argue that what worked for Trump may not necessarily work for DeSantis.

Despite the low turnout, DeSantis appeared unfazed when asked about the competitive landscape of the Republican presidential nomination.

He dismissed questions about whether he thought the race was between him and Trump, and whether he was worried about other strong candidates such as Senator Tim Scott.

“Just watch, just watch,” he responded confidently to the first question. Regarding concerns about Senator Scott, he said, “I’m not worried about anything, man. We’ve got a plan.”

DeSantis stops at an Iowa Dairy Queen, orders a Blizzard and answers questions. Still think the race is just between you and Trump?

[Nods head] “Just watch, just watch.” Worried about Tim Scott?

“I’m not worried about anything, man. We’ve got a plan.” pic.twitter.com/3JkmyxwKRB — Will McDuffie (@wrmcduff) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, here’s the crowd of former President Trump during his visit to Dairy Queen in Iowa.