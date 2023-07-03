Robert De Niro’s Aspiring Actor Grandson Found Dead at 18 In Luxury NYC Apartment

Radical leftist actor Robert De Niro’s 18-year-old grandson was tragically found dead while sitting in a chair in a million-dollar apartment in the Wall Street district of NYC.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Leandro De Niro Rodriguez (L), the 18-year-old actor who was following in his grandfather’s footsteps, is the son of his adopted daughter, Drena (middle), and her artist husband, Carlos Rodriguez.

He was found with a plate of an unidentified powdery substance next to him.

According to the Daily Mail, the aspiring actor and director Leandro was following in his mother and grandfather’s career footsteps, landed a small role in 2018’s A Star Is Born as the son of Bradley Cooper’s best friend, George ‘Noodles’ Stone, played by Dave Chappelle. He also appeared in Cabaret Maxime in 2018.

A police source tells DailyMail.com the substance was found near his body, and there were no signs of trauma. He was found by a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him; a police source told TMZ.

The deceased 18-yr-old’s mother wrote on her Instagram account:

“My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. 😞 Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

For the past six years, actor Robert De Niro has become more well-known for spewing hatred and expressing his desire to physically harm President Trump than for acting.

In January 2019, De Niro made a video encouraging people to vote. In the video, De Niro called President Trump a “punk, a dog, a pig, a con, a bullshit artist, a mutt who doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” threatening, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

De Niro, the Raging Bull actor who’s spent most of the past 4 years acting more like a raging lunatic, is now claiming that he’s running out of dinero. Instead of blaming the Democrat-Socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio of NYC or Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo for allowing massive protests/riots to take place in the city while shutting down businesses during the COVID pandemic, he’s blaming the Wuhan virus for his financial woes.

In addition to his threats against Trump, De Niro’s messy divorce with his wife, Grace Hightower, dominated the news in 2020.

Page Six – The coronavirus dealt a massive blow to the actor’s finances, he revealed in court, as his estranged wife asked for an emergency order to raise her monthly American Express card credit limit from $50,000 to $100,000.

The “The Irishman” actor appeared on a Skype call in his Manhattan divorce case with Grace Hightower as her lawyer told a judge that De Niro unfairly cut her monthly AmEx allowance from $100,000 to $50,000 and said she and their children had been banned from an upstate compound where De Niro is staying during the pandemic.

But lawyers for De Niro said he cut Hightower’s credit card limit because he’s taken a huge financial hit as the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, both of which he has stakes in, have been closed or partially closed for months with barely any business.

De Niro’s lawyer, Caroline Krauss, told the judge that Nobu lost $3 million in April and another $1.87 million in May. And he had to pay investors $500,000 on a capital call, which he borrowed money from his business partners to make “because he doesn’t have the cash,” Krauss said.