REVEALED: FBI Retaliated Against Two Nunes Staffers in 2017 While They were Investigating Bureau for Russia Collusion Hoax – Seized Their Google Emails

The FBI spied on two of then-GOP Rep. Devin Nunes’s staffers while they were investigating the bureau for misconduct related to Spygate.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan sent FBI Director Christopher Wray a letter suggesting the Bureau retaliated against two of Nunes’s staffers for the House Intel’s oversight of the FBI.

Recall, Nunes, who served as the House Intel Committee’s chairman from January 2015 to January 2019, vigorously investigated Russiagate.

Nunes investigated the FBI’s role in Russiagate/Spygate and released a memo revealing Hillary Clinton’s fake dossier formed an essential part in obtaining FISA warrants to spy on Trump.

Chairman Nunes’s damning 4-page FISA memo clearly pointed out the FISA court was misled by then-FBI Director James Comey, Sally Yates, Rod Rosenstein, and Andrew McCabe.

Jim Jordan on Thursday said in 2017, Google received subpoenas for private records and emails belonging to two Republican staffers on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) while the HPSCI was investigating the FBI’s misconduct.

“These subpoenas only came to light in 2022 due to Google’s policy of alerting customers five years after law enforcement takes such action,” Jim Jordan wrote. “The timing of these subpoenas raise questions about whether the subpoenas were in retaliation for HPSCI’s oversight of the FBI.”

The FBI has until July 27 to turn over all documents and communications referring to relating to the seizure of the Google email records.