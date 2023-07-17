REVEALED: Biden Pentagon Leaked MILLIONS of Sensitive Military Messages to Russia-Friendly African Nation Thanks to “Common” Military Typo

Based on this report, one would not be surprised if the Biden regime next fell victim to the old Nigerian prince scam.

Fox News revealed Monday that the Pentagon leaked millions of emails and messages to Mali, a country in western Africa. The leaks happened because of a common typo within the military according to the network.

From Fox News:

A common typo within the U.S. military has misdirected millions of emails and messages containing sensitive information to the African country of Mali, the Pentagon confirmed Monday. The issue comes from the U.S. military’s “.MIL” domain name used for emails, which is commonly mistyped as “.ML,” the domain for Mali. The leak has resulted in the exposure of unclassified but sensitive information, such as diplomatic documents, tax returns, passwords, and the travel details of top officers.

According to the Financial Times, Dutch internet entrepreneur Johannes Zuurbier wrote a letter to US officials this month to raise the alarm. The BBC notes Zuubier has had a contract to manage Mali’s country domain since 2013 and identified the Pentagon typo problem years ago. In the past few months, he has reportedly collected thousands of misdirected emails.

Zuubier warned the U.S. that his contract with the Mali government would expire soon, which he said meant “the risk is real and could be exploited by adversaries of the US.” As the BBC reports, the Mali military government assumed control over the domain on Monday.

Mali is an ally of Russia, one of America’s most powerful adversaries. There is a strong chance the Russian government will soon obtain these sensitive messages from Mali and use them against America at an inopportune moment for us.

Steven Stransky, a lawyer who previously served as senior counsel to the Department of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Law Division, agrees. He said that even non-classified information could prove useful to enemies of America, especially if it includes details of individual personnel.

Those sorts of communications would mean that a foreign actor can start building dossiers on our own military personnel, for espionage purposes, or could try to get them to disclose information in exchange for financial benefit. It’s certainly information that a foreign government can use.

The Pentagon released this statement to Fox News following their report:

The Department of Defense is aware of this issue and takes all unauthorized disclosures of Controlled National Security Information or Controlled Unclassified Information seriously. DoD has implemented policy, training, and technical controls to ensure that emails from the “.mil” domain are not delivered to incorrect domains. Such emails are blocked before they leave the .mil domain and the sender is notified that they must validate the email addresses of the intended recipients.

As Gateway Pundit readers know, only a fool would accept the Biden regime’s word at face value.

This is not the first time the Pentagon has “accidentally” leaked sensitive documents. The Gateway Pundit reported in February that the Pentagon allowed an unsecured server to spill sensitive American military emails online for two whole weeks.