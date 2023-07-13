Rev. Al Sharpton’s Brother Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison for Drug Trafficking, Tax Evasion and More

Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, the half-brother of Rev. Al Sharpton, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug trafficking, tax evasion, and social security fraud.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in February, Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow pleaded guilty to charges relating to embezzling $407,000 from a TOPS non-profit and another non-profit called the Prodigal Child.

The drug trafficking charge stems from Glasgow conspiring with another man, to distribute cocaine.

Later in the month, Glasgow will go back to court to face a separate charge against him for assaulting a police officer.

Per The Christian Post:

Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, the troubled younger half-brother of civil rights activist Al Sharpton and founder of felon voting rights advocacy organization, The Ordinary People Society in Dothan, Alabama, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for drug trafficking, income tax evasion, and lying to obtain Social Security disability benefits. Glasgow, 58, who also runs Kenny Sharpton-Glasgow Ministries International, previously pleaded guilty to the charges, News 4 reported. “As far as we’re concerned it was a fair sentence,” Jim Parkman, one of Glasgow’s defense attorneys, told the news outlet after the sentencing hearing. Glasgow pleaded guilty to embezzling $407,000 from TOPS and another nonprofit he founded called the Prodigal Child Project. The prosecutor in Glasgow’s case alleged that he may have taken more than $1 million from his nonprofits without reporting the income, but U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker rejected that claim.

"Rev. Al Sharpton's pastor brother is jailed for 30 months for drug trafficking, tax evasion and lying to obtain Social Security benefits" Took charity $ too! Extra sick: They’re half brothers and Al’s sister was the mother while Al’s DAD was the father. https://t.co/hRZSKzozMu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2023

Glasgow was previously charged with capital murder back in 2018 but a Houston County, Alabama Grand Jury dropped the charges in 2021.

The Grand Jury ruled “there is insufficient evidence to establish enough probable cause to take Reverend Kenneth Glasgow to trial for the capital murder charge” of 23 year old, Breunia Jennings.