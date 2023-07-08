Resetting the Great Reset: Dutch WEF Government Falls, Populists to Gain in Fall Elections

The Dutch government collapsed Friday amid disagreement over how to deal with illegal migrants flooding the country. The populist opposition looks to make significant gains when elections are held in Fall.

RINO Prime Minister Mark Rutte (People’s Party VVD) tendered his resignation to King Willem-Alexander in The Hague and discussed forming a caretaker administration until new elections can be held, presumably around November. The King had to return to Holland from his vacation in Greece to accept the resignation.

Massive protests by Dutch farmers against government efforts to abolish artificial fertilizer in the name of “climate” have rocked the tiny nation of 16 M, which is the world’ second-largest agricultural exporter after the United States. RINO PM Mark Rutte is a member of the World Economic Forum and made the Netherlands headquarters of the WEF Food Innovation Hub which has destroyed countries like Sri Lanka.

“The collapse of the government comes as asylum applications to the country increased by a third in 2022 to 46,000 and projections expect over 70,000 more to come this year,” Breitbart wrote. “The issue of mass migration has come to the fore of Dutch politics as the country’s infrastructure was stretched so thin that last year many migrants were forced to sleep outdoors as a result of lack of accommodation, as has been seen in many other European countries in recent years.”

In a historic upset, the newly-founded Farmer’s Movement (BoerBurgerBeweging – BBB) led by journalist Caroline van der Plas came out of nowhere to become the strongest party in Dutch regional elections in March (Gateway reported). Caroline van der Plas said she would not object to being the next prime minister: “If it comes to that, so be it.”

BBB is currently polling in first place, projected to win 27 seats out of 150 in the Dutch House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer). Rutte’s VVD is in second place at 20 seats, with Wilders’ Freedom Party tied in third place with the Green-Left at 14 seats. The other right-wing party Forum for Democracy (5 seats) split into two after massive attacks, with spin-off JA21 (Right Answer) at 7 seats.

Geert Wilders, leader of the patriotic Party for Freedom PVV, tweeted, “Quick elections now.”

“We are bursting at the seams, crammed with African and Arab migrants, who are given priority over our homes, feast on three-course dinners on luxury cruise ships for free, receive free care and benefits, and often raid our stores as a thank you”, Wilders wrote. “We don’t need a goddamn ‘on-off switch’ or other disgustingly ineffective policy, but a rock hard ASYLUM STOP. And the People’s Party VVD and the remnant of the Christian Democrats CDA must learn they will never, ever manage to do that with the left-wing crybabys of the Christian Union or the nitrogen liberals from D66, but only with the guts and common sense of the Freedom Party PVV!”

“After 10+ years of Mark Rutte’s globalist destruction policies, we now have a real chance of getting our country back. From what I can tell about the situation now, I think the actual fall of the cabinet itself is all for show”, right-wing activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek wrote. “The ‘disagreement’ about immigration that they’re mentioning as the deciding factor, is not the real issue, because all government parties are in favour of more mass migration, including Mark Rutte’s VVD.”

“Rutte just seems to think that he can trick the Dutch people into believing that he actually wants a stricter immigration policy this time around, and he thinks he can get re-elected again if he makes these false new promises. Do not fall for it.

We cannot let him win again. If the Dutch people stop falling for his lies and get rid of him and his globalist policies once and for all, we can actually turn things around, stop the expropriation of our farmers, push back on immigration, and take back our national sovereignty from organisations like the EU and the WEF.

In other words, this is a massive opportunity for us. Let’s pray that enough people have woken up and will actually vote for change this time. We will not get a second chance.”