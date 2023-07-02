Researcher Who Lost Job After Tweets About Biological Sex Awarded £100,000 From U.K. Employment Tribunal

Researcher Maya Forstater lost her job at a think tank, the Centre for Global Development (CGD), after tweeting that transgender women could not change their biological sex.

Yes I think that male people are not women. I dont think being a woman/female is a matter of identity or womanly feelings. It is biology. People of either sex should not be constrained (or discriminated against) if they dont conform to traditional gender expectations — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) September 25, 2018

In 2019, Forstater lost an employment tribunal for her beliefs. At the time the judge said, that her view is “not worthy of respect in a democratic society.”

But, after winning a landmark appeal, a subsequent tribunal ruled that Forstater was unfairly discriminated against because of her beliefs.

Now, The Guardian reports that Forstater has now been awarded more than £100,000 in compensation by the tribunal.

Forstater shared her thoughts about the award on her website:

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported my case, above all my family, who have been put through hell over the past four years. Seeing their mother smeared as a bigot and a potential harasser across international media is something that my sons should never have had to experience.”

“I am grateful to everyone who has supported my case through crowdfunded donations, to my hardworking legal team, and to the Equality and Human Rights Commission and Index on Censorship, both of which intervened.”

“I would also like to thank Owen Barder, former director of CGD Europe, who made efforts throughout the past four years to set the public record straight that I had not harassed anyone.

“My case has exposed institutionalised discrimination against, and the routine abuse and smearing of, people with perfectly ordinary beliefs about the material reality of sex.

“A bigot is someone who is prejudiced or antagonistic towards a person or people on the basis of their membership of a particular group. I, and many other people with gender-critical beliefs, have been the victims, not the perpetrators, of discrimination fueled by bigotry.

“Organisations that call people ‘bigots’ and that discriminate against them because of their beliefs can expect to pay significant damages when these cases come to court.

“This final judgment provides me with some measure of closure and vindication, as it requires that CGD compensate me for my loss of income and injury to feelings. And it makes clear that the organisation’s statements about me suggesting that I might have engaged in harassment or discrimination were false.”

Forstater compiled the tweets that were mentioned in the initial tribunal.

“Allegedly transphobic tweets” thread. People have been tweeting about my “transphobic tweets” but none have been linking to them. Presumably because those who searched my actual timeline thought ‘meh’. Here are all the tweets that are mentioned in the judgement. — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) December 25, 2019

Forstater joined TalkTV to discuss the case.

