Report: American Drones That Were Allegedly Harassed by Russian Military Jets Kill ISIS Leader Usamah al-Muhajir in Syria

US Central Command revealed Sunday that an American Military drone strike allegedly killed ISIS leader Usamah al-Muhajir in Syria.

The drones involved in the strike were, according to AP, “the same MQ-9 Reaper drones that were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.”

The New York Post reports:

The same three US MQ-9 Reaper drones that were being harassed by Russian aircraft last week were deployed in the attack against Usamah al-Muhajir, a senior leader of the terrorist organization, Central Command said.

“We have made it clear that we remain committed to the defeat of ISIS throughout the region,” Gen. Michael Kurilla, a Central Command commander, said in a statement.

“There are no indications that any civilians were killed in this strike and the coalition is assessing reports of a civilian injury,” the agency added.

Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 

