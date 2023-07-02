Rep. Harriet Hageman Confirms to Newsmax: Federal Government Worked Using Third Parties Like Stanford Internet Observatory to Silence Americans on Social Media – As TGP Previously Reported

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) joined Newsmax to discuss the latest report from the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

Hageman told Newsmax the federal government worked to silence Americans on social media.

Newsmax reports:

“We’re identifying situations where they worked with third parties, such as the organization that is housed at Stanford University [the Election Integrity Project (EIP)] to suppress speech that they disagreed with. So the fact is that the federal government has engaged in a violation — a broad violation — of our First Amendment rights in an effort to suppress our ability to communicate,” she said. The report found that “during the 2020 election cycle, the CISA-funded entities could — and did — send in reports of alleged misinformation to the EIP. Members of EIP, such as Alex Stamos, the director of the Stanford Internet Observatory, would send purportedly problematic content directly to social media platforms with recommendations on what content moderation steps the platforms should take.” But it wasn’t just CISA that was pushing social media companies to censor speech; the congresswoman said that during the testimony of journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger, it was revealed that over 70 federal agencies were responsible for censoring speech.

Watch the full interview here.

Read the full report below.

The Gateway Pundit and America First Legal recently filed a massive lawsuit against the cornerstone of online censorship during the 2020 and 2022 elections. In this suit, we are suing one of the primary private cabals that coordinated with the federal government to effectively censor millions of people including the Stanford Internet Conservatory.