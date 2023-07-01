Project Veritas Reveals Biden’s ‘Unannounced Plan B’ to Work Around Supreme Court Ruling on Student Loan Bailout (VIDEO)

Project Veritas on Friday released an undercover video revealing Joe Biden’s unannounced “Plan B” to work around the Supreme Court’s ruling on his student loan bailout program.

The US Supreme Court on Friday crushed Joe Biden’s student loan bailout program.

Joe Biden unilaterally announced a massive forgiveness of student loans last August to buy the Gen Z-Millennial vote in the 2022 midterms.

Biden canceled over $400 billion in student loans which turned out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants.

Six Republican state attorneys general sued Joe Biden and argued the student loan bailout violates the separation of powers.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Joe Biden’s student loan relief program.

On Friday Biden delivered brief remarks and revealed he is working on a backup plan to bring ‘relief’ to borrowers.

Biden touched briefly on his backup plan but he did not offer any details.

“I’m announcing a new path to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, as quickly as possible, grounded in the Higher Education Act,” Biden said without providing details.

“The Court closed one path today, but we’re working on another,” he added.

More details about Biden’s backup plan will be announced in the coming weeks.

Project Veritas revealed more details on Biden’s ‘unannounced Plan B’ to work around the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Makese Motley, the Director of Federal Policy for Chiefs for Change told an undercover Project Veritas journalist that the Biden Admin is

According to Motley, not only did the Biden Admin expect their loan forgiveness program to be struck down in the Supreme Court, but they have a ‘backup’ that would radically change the current income-driven repayment (IDR) program.

The new proposed IDR program will raise the floor of what would be $0 per month payment – under the current income-based repayment structure for federal student loans requires an annual income of no more than $32,800.

Under Biden’s new IDR plan, the annual income requirement will be raised to $80,000 per year, according to Makese Motley.

This would make more people eligible for $0 per month, but it would be credited as a payment.

WATCH: