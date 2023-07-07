Probably Just a Coincidence… Zuckerberg’s “Threads” Logo Was Made from Three Sixes 6-6-6 – A Satanic Symbol

Facebook Meta launched their new app today “Threads.” Owner Mark Zuckerberg says its vision is to “create an open and friendly public space for conversation” for 1 billion-plus people.

Within hours of its launch Twitter threatened to sue Zuckerberg and Meta. Twitter on Thursday issued a cease & desist letter to Meta over the new social media app ‘Threads.’

Elon Musk threatened to sue Meta over its new “Twitter killer,” Threads, a text-based app that resembles Twitter. Twitter accused Meta of hiring dozens of former Twitter employees who still have access to the social media platform’s trade secrets.

Attorney Alex Spiro said Meta assigned former Twitter employees to develop ‘Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ with the intent to use Twitter’s intellectual property.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey noted on Thursday that Facebook-Threads was already harvesting user data. That didn’t take long!

And Zero Hedge noted that Threads was already censoring undesirable voices. It is owned by Mark Zuckerberg, after all!

As journalist Michael Shellenberger notes,

“Within a few hours of launching, Threads was already secretly censoring users and not offering them the right to appeal.

And then there’s this…

The Threads logo is created with three intertwined sixes.

They thought it was cute?

Could 666 actually be anymore blatant? The BEAST Threads. pic.twitter.com/l9ixIUWd56 — Culpeper Patriot (@CulpeperPatriot) July 7, 2023

