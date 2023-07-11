President Trump Seeks to Indefinitely Postpone Jack Smith’s Classified Documents Trial

President Trump’s lawyers late Monday evening sought to indefinitely postpone Jack Smith’s classified documents trial.

Trump’s legal team urged Judge Aileen Cannon to postpone Jack Smith’s classified documents trial “until after substantive motions have been presented and adjudicated.”

“This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy,” the lawyers wrote, according to CBS News. “The Court now presides over a prosecution advanced by the administration of a sitting President against his chief political rival, himself a leading candidate for the Presidency of the United States.”

Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to postpone the first pretrial conference in the classified docs case.

The Justice Department opposed a delay in a pretrial hearing in the Trump classified documents case.

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta requested a delay in Friday’s pretrial hearing because his attorney, Stan Woodward, is in trial this week in DC.

Woodward also doesn’t have his interim clearance yet.

Judge Cannon on Tuesday said in a brief order on Tuesday morning that the pretrial conference will be postponed four days from this Friday to July 18, CBS reported.

Walt Nauta was charged alongside President Trump in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Nauta pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Trump also pleaded not guilty to the 37 federal charges related to the classified documents case.