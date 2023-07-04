PHILLY MASSACRE: Mass Shooter Wearing Bulletproof Vest Kills Five Adults and Injures Two Children in Philadelphia -Two Suspects in Custody- Police Commissioner Says She Has “Absolutely No Idea Why This Happened” (VIDEO)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Tragedy struck in the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed. A crazed gunman went on a rampage Monday night and killed five adults and injured two children.

Philadelphia police initially said four people lost their lives but they later reported that a fifth victim has been found.

ABC News reports that of the five dead victims, at least four are male and three of them are between the ages of 20 and 59 years old.

The two wounded children, ages 2 and 13, are in stable condition.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the incident reportedly occurred in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. Police said the gunfire spread across four city blocks.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw described the suspect as a 40-year-old male. He was wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an AR-style rifle, a handgun and a police scanner.

VIDEO:

Four people were killed and two were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia, and a suspect was taken into custody https://t.co/MhRH2zyBLA pic.twitter.com/rlLi50PUta — Reuters (@Reuters) July 4, 2023

Outlaw said two people were taken into custody: the shooter was taken into custody after the officers who were chasing him cornered him in an alley and another unidentified person who investigators believe picked up a firearm and started shooting at the suspect.

Police found approximately 50 spent shell casings according to Outlaw. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

The commissioner said she has “absolutely no idea why this happened.” She said the police only know the shooter left his home and decided to target other individuals.

The shooting and potential motive remains under investigation according to ABC News. Investigators are canvassing the area searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.