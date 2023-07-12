OUCH! Matt Gaetz ABSOLUTELY DESTROYS Crooked FBI Chief Chris Wray with UNFORGETTABLE FINAL WORD! (VIDEO)

BOOM! Gaetz just DUNKED on dirty Chris Wray!

Matt Gaetz went off on Chris Wray during Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing.

Gaetz questioned Wray about why the FBI has not investigated the Biden family’s shakedown of foreign business partners.

The truly corrupt FBI Director attempted to get in the last ling after brutal questioning from Matt Gaetz. But Matt Gaetz did not disappoint and dropped this to end his questioning.

Matt Gaetz: Instead of straight answers, you give answers that later the court deems are not true. And then at the end of the day you won’t criticize and obvious shakedown when it’s directly in front of us. And it appears as though you’re whitewashing the conduct of corrupt people. Chris Wray: Respectfully, Congressman, in your home state of Florida the number of people applying to come work for us and devote their lives coming to work for us is up over 100 percent. Matt Gaetz: I’m deeply proud of them and they deserve better than you!

