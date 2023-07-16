One Fargo Police Officer Killed, Two Others Injured in Shooting – Deceased Shooter Identified as Mohamad Barakat

One police officer was killed and two others were critically injured after a suspect opened fire for “no reason at all” on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday.

The deceased suspect was identified on Saturday as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat.

Police are baffled and can’t figure out the motive for the fatal shooting.

According to reports, Mohamad Barakat began shooting on a busy street in a broad daylight ambush on Friday afternoon.

Fargo police immediately began to exchange gunfire with Mohamad Barakat.

Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old rookie officer was fatally shot.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were critically injured in the gunfire.

Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot and seriously injured.

“This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and against our community,” Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said during a news conference on Saturday. “That type of behavior obviously cannot stand.”

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley was tight-lipped about the investigation into the shooting and didn’t provide any details.

CBS News reported:

