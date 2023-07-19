Note to Kari Lake: German Supreme Court to Rule If Berlin Federal Elections have to be Repeated

The German federal elections may have to be redone in the entire city-state of Berlin, according to a lawsuit by the Christian Democrat party, after February’s repeat of muncipal elections brought down the leftist Mayor and city government.

The elections for the German Bundestag on Sept. 26, 2021 suffered mass irregularities, as conservative magazine Tichy’s Einblick and independent representative Marcel Luthe proved after half a year of gumshoe detective work Over 20 staffers hand-counted ballots and checked them with tally sheets, which proved to be wildly inaccurate, with some districts reporting exactly the same percentages across all their polling stations, down to the hundredth of a percent.

On Nov. 16, 2022 the Berlin Supreme Court ruled the local elections will have to be repeated. New local elections on Feb. 12, 2023 led to the fall of the illegitimate far-left green-left city government and Mayor, and a center-right majority and conservative Mayor April 27.

Now, the German Supreme Court will have to decide whether to repeat the Federal elections only in 431 polling places, as the leftist Scholz government wants, or in all of Berlin, as the Christian Democrats want.

“Voters had to stand in line for hours and were often sent home without voting. They were voting for municipal, local and federal elections at the same time, so it is hard to see why local elections should be repeated for the whole city, but the federal election only in 431 polling places, as the Federal government wants,” Ulrich Vosgerau writes on Tichy’s Einblick.

The election redo may affect the makeup of the current Bundestag, since the former communist Left Party only received three seats in the parliament due to its Berlin results.

Never Forget: YouTube announced it would ban any content that “questions the elections” ahead of the German elections Sept. 26, 2021.

The Washington Post actually praised the German 2021 elections and saw “general acceptance of its results… unlike in America”, as Gateway Pundit reported. WaPo’s Ishaan Tharoor called the “subdued reaction” in Germany “a far cry from the fury of former president Donald Trump, who was unwilling to stomach his defeat in November 2020,” accusing Trump of having “spread falsehoods and stoked doubts in the integrity of the American political process.” Only “some on the far-right fringe of German politics did voice protests over alleged irregularities”, Tharoor claimed.