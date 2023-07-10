No-Name Presidential Candidate Says He Will Not Do Business with President Trump

No-name presidential candidate Doug Burgum told Chuck Todd he would not do business with Donald Trump.

Burgum, a former business owner and North Dakota Governor, says he would vote for Trump but would not do business with him.

The governor is not even a blip on the map in the presidential field. It could be he’s another spoiler for the GOP elites who are working as hard as Democrats to destroy President Trump before the 2024 election.

It’s not clear yet why Burgum got into the race with little name recognition. Trashing President Trump on NBC won’t help his campaign.

Maybe he should be putting more attention on the Chinese Communists buying up farmland in North Dakota instead?

NBC News reported: