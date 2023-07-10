No-Name Presidential Candidate Says He Will Not Do Business with President Trump

No-name presidential candidate Doug Burgum told Chuck Todd he would not do business with Donald Trump.
Burgum, a former business owner and North Dakota Governor, says he would vote for Trump but would not do business with him.
The governor is not even a blip on the map in the presidential field. It could be he’s another spoiler for the GOP elites who are working as hard as Democrats to destroy President Trump before the 2024 election.
It’s not clear yet why Burgum got into the race with little name recognition. Trashing President Trump on NBC won’t help his campaign.
Maybe he should be putting more attention on the Chinese Communists buying up farmland in North Dakota instead?
NBC News reported:
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has said he would vote for Donald Trump again as president, but draws the line at ever conducting business with the man he’s now running against for the Republican presidential nomination.
Burgum, a former business owner who turned a small software company into a $1.1 billion deal with Microsoft, was asked by “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd in an interview that aired Sunday if he would do business with Trump.
“I don’t think so,” Burgum responded. Asked why, he said, “I just think that it’s important that you’re judged by the company you keep.”
One person Burgum said he’d be comfortable doing business with is Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of Twitter and Tesla.