Nighmare at O’Hare: Tornado Watch Forces Passengers from Planes, Thru Endless Security Lines, United Air Lines Forces Grounded Flyers to Wave Good-Bye to Their Luggage as Plane Takes Off to Omaha

by

If you think traveling by air is a nightmare, try flying through O’Hare on United Airlines some time.

Last night a tornado watch forced all planes to unload and every single passenger in the international airport to leave their gate and move to terminal C until the storm passed.

THOUSANDS of passengers were moved down two flights of stairs to a safe level at the airport – surrounded by windows.

After the weather cleared in about 30 minutes the good folks at O’Hare then forced every single passenger at the airport to go through security again.

This is what it looked like…

The line was endless. There were thousands lined up to get through security to reboard their flights. It took over an hour at 10:30 at night.

Then when you got close to the security checkpoints you see that only 3 of 8 checkpoints are open.

TSA cares. They really do.

To top it off, after half the passengers (including us) made it to the gate at 11:45 PM, United Airlines closed the door. The plane sat on the tarmac for another 10 minutes as more and more passengers made it through security and to the gate. Then the plane took off at the rescheduled time of 11:55 PM with everyone’s luggage.

The stranded passengers watched through the windows as their luggage took off from O’Hare Airport to Omaha.

Here’s hoping Sam Brinton does not reach Omaha before we do.

Good luck, suckers!

The poor United employee who drew the shortest straw was then forced to tell the dozens of stranded passengers they could go wait in the city block-long line at the United “help desk” to rebook their flights.

United Airlines cares. They really do.

That’s when passengers started screaming at the junior United employee.

That video is coming.

Of course, the hotels near O’Hare were all booked.

Hopefully, we will continue our journey today to reunite with our luggage in Nebraska.

United cares. They really do.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.