New Poll Finds a Third of Seattle Residents Considering Leaving the City Due to Crime and Cost of Living

A new poll has found that a third of people living in Seattle are considering leaving the city.

Seattle has always been considered a progressive city but things really broke down during the George Floyd riots and COVID. The presence of Antifa in the city has seemed ongoing ever since.

Combine that with crime and the high cost of living and you have a perfect recipe for losing population.

Poll: A Third of Seattle Residents Are Considering Leaving, Citing Crime and Costs One-third of Seattle residents are considering packing up and moving elsewhere, largely citing home prices and crime, according to a Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll conducted in June. Roughly 33 percent of Seattle residents surveyed say they are seriously considering moving out of the city, while 67 percent say they are not. The survey was conducted with 500 residents by phone from June 12-16 and has a ±4.4 percent margin of error. Of the residents who say they are considering moving, 37 percent blame rising housing costs, and 34 percent cite public safety as their main reason for wanting to leave. “Reasons for moving were also closely tied to income levels and homeownership,” according to the survey report. Overall, renters (44 percent) are more likely than homeowners (27 percent) to say they are considering moving out of the city. Lower-income respondents, especially those making less than $20,000 a year, are more likely to blame housing costs for why they are considering moving.

This is basically the same thing that’s driving people out of California.

Most people don’t think the city is going to fix its homeless problem any time soon.

What happens when the tax base is diminished significantly?