NEW: Michael Cohen Settles Million-Dollar Lawsuit Against Trump Org.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen settled a million-dollar lawsuit against the Trump Organization on Friday shortly before the trial was set to begin.

Michael Cohen said the Trump Org. failed to pay him $1.9 million in legal fees and broke an agreement to cover his legal bills when he appeared before Congress.

Cohen claimed in the 2019 suit that he has “incurred millions of dollars in unreimbursed attorneys’ fees and costs.”

Details of the settlement are unclear.

ABC News reported:

The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump’s one-time attorney Michael Cohen agreed Friday to settle a million-dollar dispute, just days before a jury trial was scheduled to start. Cohen had accused the Trump Organization of failing to pay his legal fees of about $1 million. The two sides announced the settlement agreement during a court hearing Friday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Jury selection in the case was to have started Monday. In the suit, Cohen alleged the Trump Organization broke an agreement to cover his legal bills when he appeared at congressional hearings and participated in investigations, including the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller about Russian election interference.

Earlier this year Trump counter-sued Michael Cohen for $500 million in a federal court in Florida.

Trump is alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment in his lawsuit, according to Fox News.

“Such continuous and escalating improper conduct by [Cohen] has reached a proverbial crescendo and has left [Trump] with no alternative but to seek legal redress through this action,” the lawsuit states, adding that Trump has “suffered vast reputational harm as a direct result of [Cohen’s] breaches.”

Trump’s lawsuit against Michael Cohen is still ongoing.