No one can say Joe can’t pick ’em.

Sam Brinton, the deeply disturbed individual President Joe Biden saw fit to put in charge of the nation’s nuclear waste disposition last year, is turning out to be an even bigger embarrassment than the typical cross-dressing luggage thief who’s into kinky gay bondage sex.

He was doing the crime on the taxpayers’ dime.

According to a Fox News report Monday, Brinton, the former deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition with the U.S. Department of Energy, was on a taxpayer-funded official trip to Nevada in July 2022 when he stole a suitcase containing about $3,700 from a carousel at Harry Reid International Airport.

He pleaded “no contest” in the case in April and got off with a suspended sentence and was ordered to pay the victim restitution.

The Fox report was based on government expense reports obtained by the new conservative watchdog group Functional Government Initiative.

“It’s outrageous that tax dollars transported Brinton to and from the scene of a crime, putting the American public unwittingly at the wheel of the getaway car,” Peter McGinnis, Functional Government Initiative communications director, said in a statement, according to Fox.

“The federal government obviously needs a more stringent vetting process for senior-level positions. Senior officials committing petty crime while on the clock is a clear indication that something is dysfunctional in the personnel procedures.”

Actually, the problems with Brinton were pretty clear long before he turned out to be a carousel klepto on the government’s clock. (He was out of his DOE job by December.)

First of all, he was celebrated as being the first openly “gender fluid” official appointed to a federal office. There is something intrinsically wrong with men and women who describe themselves as “gender fluid.” Just like there’s something intrinsically wrong with a bald, mustachioed man wearing a red dress –especially if he doesn’t have the legs for it.

After his legal problems arose, with accusations of luggage theft in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. as well, he was released from his oh-so-historic appointment at the DOE.

On May 17, in fact, he was arrested in Maryland on a charge of being a “fugitive from justice” related to his charges of luggage theft from Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington. He was released on June 1, according to the New York Post.

But all of the publicity, in turn, led to a series of revelations or reminders that showed Brinton was not simply “gender fluid,” he was also into strange sexual practices.

There’s “pup play” — basically what it sounds like: Men act as dogs for human handlers.

Brinton, at least, appears to be one of the “handlers.” (The Biden administration has some standards, apparently.)

This is Sam Brinton – a drag queen and LGBTQ+ activist who was just hired to a top level position at the DOE. pic.twitter.com/2zN8s2iMUK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2022

And then there was coverage of a 2017 address Brinton gave at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where, according to the student newspaper account, Brinton “left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek.”

That’s not all American taxpayers now know about Sam Brinton. Among other things, he was a member (of some repute apparently) in the notorious outfit called “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” — the revoltingly juvenile, anti-Catholic, gay-sex group that was recently honored at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles Dodgers particular brand of California cowardice.

In summary, Sam Brinton is what almost any normal American would call a kook — a nut; a man who, whatever his merits as a nuclear waste disposition expert (and they’ve never been nearly as prominently discussed as his fondness for stilettos and Dr. Anthony Fauci) is clearly a psycho-sexual disaster in action.

The fact that he claimed to have survived horrific abuse at the hands of his family for his sexual orientation might have ginned up some sympathy if his family hadn’t utterly denied the story.

Even a gay activist and writer who might normally be sympathetic to Brinton’s claims authored a devastating piece in December that basically destroyed the public story Brinton had invented about himself.

And now we find out that Brinton has not only committed serial thefts, targeting innocent fellow travelers in airports scattered around the country, but that on at least one of those occasions, American taxpayers had coughed up the money for his ticket.

In the great scheme of things, it might not compare to the other disasters of Joe Biden’s administration — the ongoing invasion of illegal immigration over the southern border, the abysmal, humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, the war he invited in Europe and the almost inevitable war he’s allowing to bubble up in Taiwan.

But the Brinton case is a perfect example of the penchant of the Biden administration, the modern Democratic Party and the American left in general, to choose form over substance in any decision — and to choose the worst form possible at that, apparently just on principle.

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre — the black, lesbian and self-proclaimed “historic figure” — makes that clear every day with her progressive combination of rank dishonesty, utter incompetence and overweening arrogance.

But Sam Brinton sets the standard.

Joe Biden can pick ’em, and taxpayers can pay them.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.