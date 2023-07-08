Never Let a Brave Man Go Unpunished: French Media Rat on Hero Officer, Afghan Vet

As the smoke of the massive insurrction in France clears, 75% of French people are in favor of stripping rioters with dual nationality of their French citizenship, reports Le Figaro. Damages from 8 days of civil war like unrest caused up to €1 billion in damage. Left-wuing media doxed the name and address of the officer being held in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old raced Nahel M.

84% of French denounce the violent rioting that swept the country, leaving the left-wing riot lovers in the minority. 71% want a reduction in migration flows and 59% want the immigration bill scheduled for Fall to be strengthened. 78% want harsher punishments for criminal minors and 77% want parents to be held responsible for their kids.

89% said they were “worried” about the future, 84% said they were “angry” at the state of France, and 66% said they were “afraid” for their future.

64% of French support law enforcement, even in the face of a world-wide media campaign meant to smear the hero cop of Nanterre as a cold-blooded killer. In contrast, only 27% express faith in the government.

A second survey by Le Figaro revealed that 48% of French people intend to vote for right-wing parties in the 2024 European elections. The block includes Martine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, The Républicains of former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Èric Zémmour’s Reconquête and Debout la France.

Yet another 16th century church ‘catches fire’ in France.

The steeple of ‘Eglise Notre Dame Drosnay’ can be seen collapsing in the devastating video. pic.twitter.com/1m801rUK54 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 7, 2023

Left-wing magazine Oise Hebdo doxed the full name and home town of the officer involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old career criminal Nahel M. at the wheel of a speeding high-powered Mercedes AMG on June 27.

Decorated officer Florian M. (38) is an Afghanistan veteran and served in the 35th infantry regiment based in Belfort. On May 5, 2021, Paris police chief Didier Lallement awarded him a bronze medal “for acts of courage and dedication” in the Yellow Vest protests. He is married and has one child.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he would press charges against the magazine for releasing Florians’s full name and home town. The officer’s lawyer Laurent-Franck Liénard filed criminal charges since Florian M. and his colleagues are now receiving death threats. Florian M. is being held in prison and charged with “voluntary manslaughter”. His lawyer fears the hero officer may be in danger in French prison.