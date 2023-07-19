MUST WATCH: Republican Retired Navy Captain Hung Cao Launches Senate Challenge Against Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine: “Believe Me When I Tell You, If America Fails, There’s Nowhere Else to Go”

After 25 years of service in the U.S. Navy, retired Navy Captain Hung Cao has announced his bid for the United States Senate from Virginia, seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine in a compelling political video announcement.

Having seen the horrors of communism firsthand in Vietnam, Cao recognizes the real problems our country faces.

“We need real fighters. Not politicians, not bureaucrats, not keyboard warriors acting tough in a custom-made suit… I’m not done fighting for us,” said Cao in his announcement.

Cao’s family escaped from Vietnam days before Saigon fell to the communists. The family’s experience under a regime that sought to strip them of their freedoms instilled in Cao a fierce commitment to defending American liberties.

In his political ad, Cao used the sound of a thumping table to metaphorically represent the current situation in America under the Biden regime and Vietnam under Communist party.

“It is the most horrifying sound you will ever have when you live in a communist country. That’s the sound my parents heard when their fathers were taken away in the middle of the night and they never saw their loved ones again. That’s the sound of losing your freedom, the sound of always living in fear. That is my family’s real life story,” said Cao.

“We escaped from Vietnam just days before Saigon fell to the communists. We were given a new life in the most generous country on Earth; America save my life,” he added.

In America, Cao carved out an impressive career path. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy, later earning a Master’s in Physics, with subsequent fellowships at MIT and Harvard. He served 25 years in the U.S. Navy special operations, seeing combat in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia.

Hung’s non-combat duties included working on the Pentagon’s $140 billion Navy budget, coordinating with Homeland Security, and assisting the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

He and his wife, April, have five lovely kids. Hung and April have been very active members of the Purcellville, Virginia community and church since relocating there after what must be their thirteenth move throughout the United States and the world.

Cao spoke passionately about his concern for the erosion of personal freedoms. He linked his personal experiences and his family’s struggle under communism to his fears for America’s future.

“Our country has taken a dark turn,” Cao said during his announcement, leveling criticism at the Biden regime. He expressed concerns over the state of law enforcement, the administration’s immigration policies, and its approach to Second Amendment rights.

With the sound of a thumping table, Cao said:

That’s Joe Biden’s Justice Department, setting two dozen armed agents to arrest a pro-life activist in front of his family. That’s Joe Biden’s IRS raided a gun shop and seized 1000s of records from law-abiding gun owners. Our names, our address, our social security numbers. That’s Joe Biden arresting his challenger in the upcoming election, a former president of the United States. And now, a different sound. It’s the sound of someone breaking into your home or your business. The sound of crime destroying our cities and communities. That’s how it all starts. They let criminals onto our streets. Trending: OH MY! Malik Obama Tweets Brother Barack Obama is ‘Definitely Gay’ – Then Deletes Tweet in a Panic! Millions of illegal immigrants run across our border every year, including military-age men from all over the world. And you have to give a fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in this country. And Biden’s family? Well, that’s how it works in a dictatorship. The rules don’t apply to the rulers. We are losing our country. You know it, but you also know you can’t say it. We are forced to say wrong is right. We are forced to lie. We can’t let that happen.

Having witnessed a wide variety of political, economic, and societal systems firsthand, Cao holds an unyielding belief in the pivotal role of America on the global stage.

“I’ve been all over the world, believe me when I tell you, if America fails, there’s nowhere else to go.”

In concluding his announcement, Cao made a call for courage. “We must refuse to be intimidated. We must be fearless. I’m running for Senate and I approve this message, because I’m not done fighting for us.”

WATCH: