Muslim Billionaire Wins Permission to Turn London’s Famous Landmark in Piccadilly Circus Into Giant 3-Story Super Mosque

London Trocadero

Muslim billionaire Asif Aziz is moving full steam ahead to turn a famous London landmark into a giant, 3-story super mosque.

The new super mosque may be named ‘Piccadilly Prayer Space’ and could open by this autumn.

The London Trocadero first opened in 1865 as a restaurant and nearly 150 years later it is a mosque!

The Sun reported:

A MUSLIM billionaire has won permission to turn a major London landmark into a mosque.

Mega-rich Asif Aziz, 56, known as Mr West End will take over the Trocadero in the centre of the capital.

He had applied to build a 1,000-person capacity mosque but plans were withdrawn because of backlash from residents.

But now Westminster Council has approved a three-storey mosque for 390 worshippers, reports the Mail on Sunday.

Its thought it will be called ‘Piccadilly Prayer Space’ and could be open within months.

A council spokesperson said: “A planning application by the Aziz Foundation to convert a part of the London Trocadero was approved by the council’s planning committee in May 2023.”

The Trocadero, situated between Picadilly circus and Soho, first opened in 1896 as a restaurant – but it closed in 1965.

