MEATHEAD: Rob Reiner Thinks AI Driven Disinformation on Social Media is Worse Than Nuclear Weapons

Hollywood liberal and noted sufferer of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Rob Reiner, has a new problem that he is sharing with the world.

Apparently, Reiner believes that disinformation on social media driven by artificial intelligence is ‘more destructive’ than nuclear weapons.

As a Baby Boomer, Reiner must remember the Cold War and all the information about nuclear weapons that was in the media at the time. He does realize that nuclear weapons could potentially cause an extinction-level event for human beings, right?

This editor is Gen X and lived through the Cold War, as well as global cooling, African killer bees, acid rain, the hole in the ozone layer, and so much more. It’s fun to look back on all the ’80s music videos and movies warning of mutually assured destruction; the threat was so pervasive that we all just stopped caring about it. Rob Reiner’s very much a boomer, and he’s afraid of artificial intelligence. Not in the sense that killer robots will become sentient, but in the sense that AI is contributing to disinformation on social media, which is “existentially more destructive than nuclear weapons.”

Disinformation using AI through social media is insidious and existentially more destructive than nuclear weapons. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 10, 2023

I’d take getting hit by some AI disinformation over getting hit by a nuke. That’s just me though.🤷 — Jared (@filthyone) July 10, 2023

Did AI write this? Because it's complete nonsense. https://t.co/0QSGJx23s2 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 10, 2023

Words are more violence than literal nuclear weapons. Sweet cheeseballs, this guy is dumb af https://t.co/u8lUKnR8V4 — Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy 🍀 (@SarcasmStardust) July 10, 2023

Oh yeah….a giant explosion that kills millions of people and leaves nuclear fallout which lasts for decades, is nowhere near as destructive as a false tweet.

I saw an incorrect post the other day, and now all my hair has fallen out and I have cancer…..true story. https://t.co/MgCCNfgCq2 — DeplorableTexan (@ElliffGreg) July 10, 2023

