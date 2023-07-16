Marxist Gen Z Rep. Maxwell Frost Calls Ron DeSantis a “F*cking Fascist” During Leftist Conference (VIDEO)

26-year-old Marxist Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL) called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a “f*cking Fascist” during a leftist conference on Saturday.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar moderated the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.

Far-left lawmakers such as Maxwell Frost and Pramila Jayapal joined the panel for discussion.

Maxwell Frost, a radical far-left Gen Z freshman Congressman lashed out at Ron DeSantis.

“I come from a state that’s run by a f*cking Fascist,” Maxwell Frost said to the audience.

WATCH:

