Marxist Gen Z Rep. Maxwell Frost Calls Ron DeSantis a “F*cking Fascist” During Leftist Conference (VIDEO)

26-year-old Marxist Congressman Maxwell Frost (FL) called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a “f*cking Fascist” during a leftist conference on Saturday.
Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar moderated the Netroots Nation conference in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.
Far-left lawmakers such as Maxwell Frost and Pramila Jayapal joined the panel for discussion.
Maxwell Frost, a radical far-left Gen Z freshman Congressman lashed out at Ron DeSantis.
“I come from a state that’s run by a f*cking Fascist,” Maxwell Frost said to the audience.
WATCH:
Democrats are keeping it classy at today's Netroots Nation conference.
Here's Florida socialist Maxwell Frost, a junior congressman, calling his state's Republican governor a "f–king fascist" because he disagrees with him. pic.twitter.com/30qF9KMpfP
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2023