Mark Levin Goes Scorched Earth on the Corrupt DOJ: “If We Don’t Break the Back of the DOJ, It Will Destroy This Country” (VIDEO)

by

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

Mark Levin rightly went off on the corrupt DOJ that is destroying this country tonight. 

Mark Levin described the crisis in the US due to this corrupted DOJ under the Biden Admin with leftovers from the Obama gang that attempted the coup of the Trump Administration.  Now the DOJ is interfering in the 2024 election.

“This department is destroying America.  It is destroying the 2024 Election… It has criminalized politics…If we don’t break the back of the Department of Justice, it will destroy this country.”

Here is the video:

This DOJ is leaking information nearly daily regarding President Trump.  This is disgusting.

Trump’s lawyers need to wake up.  There is a constant pattern of leaks and it is illegal.

The DOJ is no longer a justice department. 

Guest Contributor

You can email Guest Contributor here, and read more of Guest Contributor's articles here.

 

