Man Who Tackled Unhinged Climate Activist at UK Cricket Match Posts Hilarious Resume Update ‘If Your Team Could Use Someone Who Isn’t Afraid to Dive In, I’d Absolutely Love to Connect’

Another day, another meltdown by environmental wackos. Whether they are vandalizing the Trevi Foundation or damaging a Degas sculpture, damaging a German artwork, or throwing tomato soup at a Van Gogh, unhinged climate activists can’t help throwing public tantrums like whiney toddlers.

On Wednesday, activists from Just Stop Oil stormed the pitch at The Ashes cricket match in the UK, throwing orange powder across the grass.

Steward Finlay Andrews joined cricketer Jonny Bairstow in forcibly stopping the activists with Andrews tackling an activist to the ground.

Video and photos of the incident have gone viral and Andrews has turned it into a hilarious LinkedIn resume update.

Andrews wrote: “I’m pretty sure this wasn’t on the job description when I signed up for a couple of hospitality shifts at The Ashes this summer whilst on the hunt for a different kind of ‘runner’ role.”

“If your team could use someone who isn’t afraid to dive in, I’d absolutely love to connect.”

The Daily Mail reported on the incident:

Activists from Just Stop Oil invaded the pitch at the Ashes in London on Wednesday and threw orange powder across the grass – and England’s Jonny Bairstow was seen picking up one of the protesters and carrying them off the pitch. Ahead of the second over of the morning session at Lord’s, two Just Stop Oil protesters raced onto the pitch and attempted to throw orange paint across the main playing area. Jonny Bairstow showed officers how to deal with the saboteurs as he took matters into his own hands, to the delight of fans at the ground. Meanwhile England captain Ben Stokes stopped the other protester as he guarded the pitch closely, assisted by other players.