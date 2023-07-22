Longtime Yellow Truck Driver Loses It After Being Told His Pension is in Jeopardy (VIDEO)

A longtime Yellow truck driver lost it after being told his pension is in jeopardy.

Yellow Corp. is suspending health benefits and stopped making contributions to employees’ pensions as bankruptcy looms.

The Teamsters union said its workers will strike as early as Monday to protest the plans.

Yellow Corp. is currently struggling to restructure $1.2 billion in debts.

According to FreightWaves, Yellow Corp has 30,000 employees.

One Yellow truck driver went off at his boss after learning he may not have access to his benefits and pension as the company teeters.

“It’s the motherf*ckers up there, I worked my ass for this company. This is my money y’all are playing with. F*ck this sh*t,” the disgruntled truck driver shouted at a warehouse in Florida.

This is what happens when you tell a driver that has been working for yellow freight for over 30 years that they are no longer going to have a pension.

In another video posted to TikTok, the Yellow workers discussed the company’s current state of affairs.

“Pay up yellow we need our jobs to feed our family. Yellow just received over $700 million dollars, what happened to that money?” the worker said.

