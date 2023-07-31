Report Confirms Hunter Biden “Misled” Court Under Oath After Judge Asked Him a Question Regarding His Status as Lawyer

You really didn’t think Hunter would be smart enough to be stick to the truth in court, did you?

The Daily Mail Monday broke an exclusive report Monday revealing that Joe Biden’s ne’er do well son deliberately misleading a judge after she asked a question regarding his status as a lawyer at his plea hearing last week. The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila extensively reported on how the hearing was an absolute disaster for Hunter.

Here was the exchange regarding his lawyer status:

Noreika: You’re member of the bar? Hunter: Yes, your Honor. District of Columbia and Connecticut, your Honor.

There’s just one small problem with Hunter’s statement: Connecticut records show the 53-year-old was suspended from practicing law in Connecticut more than two years ago.

Judicial Branch spokeswoman told the Daily Mail that Hunter is “currently not in good standing” after failing to pay his $75 annual fees since 2018.

The Daily Mail notes Hunter’s lie was first noticed by Connecticut lawyer and columnist Kevin Rennie, who wrote about it on his blog, Daily Ructions.

In an interview with the paper, Rennie generously gave Hunter the benefit of the doubt on perjury but said he should have known better.

I’m careful about using the word ‘lie’ because I don’t know what was in his head. But he certainly should have known better. A lawyer who is asked under oath where he is admitted to practice and does not include in his response that he is suspended from practice in one of them has misled the court. He did not give her an answer that, I think most judges would see under these circumstances, was in good faith. It omitted crucial facts. Clearly he thought he was admitted to the practice in Connecticut. He ought to know, after 26 years, that certain obligations come with that. And they are by no means onerous.

Sure he did. But perhaps we should be lucky Rennie shared this important information at all.

The political columnist for the Hartford Courant after all did vote for Joe Biden in 2020 and vowed to do so again next year.