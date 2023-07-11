LIVESTREAM: Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Holds Hearing with “Proximal Origins” Authors on COVID-19 Lab-Leak Suppression

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released an explosive report Tuesday, confirming a coordinated effort to undermine the lab-leak hypothesis of COVID-19’s origin and suppress open scientific discourse.

The report directly implicates the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to the Subcommittee’s findings, Dr. Fauci was instrumental in the drafting, publication, and critical reception of the controversial paper “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” (“Proximal Origins”), in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper argued against the lab-leak theory, presenting a natural origin scenario as the most plausible explanation for the virus’ emergence.

On Tuesday, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, chaired by Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), convened a hearing titled “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up” with the authors to investigate any conflicts of interest and the silencing of scientific discourse.

“With insufficient evidence in hand and Dr. Fauci’s prompting as protection, ‘Proximal Origins’ seemingly became one of the most egregious cover-ups of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wenstrup in a statement.

“Robust scientific discourse was abandoned in pursuit of a preferred, coordinated narrative. The origination of a virus that killed seven million people worldwide requires a thorough and comprehensive investigation — not a snap judgment based on questionable motives,” he added.

“These scientists have essential information to share with Americans about the cover-up of the origins of COVID-19 and the potential suppression of the lab-leak hypothesis by Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and other public health authorities. A complete look at all the facts is necessary, and the truth is nonnegotiable. The Select Subcommittee looks forward to their testimony as we continue to investigate the origins of COVID-19,” he concluded.

Watch the live stream below: