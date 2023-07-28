LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Iowa Republican Lincoln Dinner with President Trump, Gov. DeSantis and More – Via RSBN Starting at 5 PM CT

President Trump will speak tonight at the Iowa Republican Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

President Trump will speak at the event tonight.

Also slated to speak are: Governor Ron DeSantis, Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Larry Elder, Perry Johnson, Governor Doug Burgum, Mayor Francis Suarez, Ryan Binkley, and Representative Will Hurd.

(Will Hurd? When did that nasty Trump-hater get in the race?)

The coverage started at 5 PM Central

Obviously, the Republican crowd is waiting for Donald Trump to speak.