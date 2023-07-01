Lindsey Graham Booed Throughout Speech at Trump Rally in His Home State of South Carolina (Video)

by
Lindsey Graham- Image: Screenshot/RSBN

 

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham did not get a warm welcome in his home state of South Carolina.

Graham spoke earlier today to thousands of Trump supporters waiting to see President Trump in Pickens, South Carolina.

The Toxic RINO Graham was introduced to a rousing chorus of boos, which continued throughout his speech.

Watch:

