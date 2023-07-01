Lindsey Graham Booed Throughout Speech at Trump Rally in His Home State of South Carolina (Video)

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham did not get a warm welcome in his home state of South Carolina.

Graham spoke earlier today to thousands of Trump supporters waiting to see President Trump in Pickens, South Carolina.

The Toxic RINO Graham was introduced to a rousing chorus of boos, which continued throughout his speech.

Watch:

Lindsey Graham was mercilessly booed at the Trump rally in his home state of South Carolina. He was booed throughout his speech as well.pic.twitter.com/i2vkLiTm1s — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 1, 2023

Eye witness confirms Graham was booed the entire speech through.pic.twitter.com/UdLx5mA2kx — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 1, 2023