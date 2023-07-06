Largest Teachers Union in America Recommends Illustrative Pornography Book “Gender Queer” and “White Fragility” for Educators

As President Trump announces that he would cut federal funding to any school that is pushing “critical race theory, transgender insanity or any other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children,” the largest teachers union in the country has added the controversial book “Gender Queer” and “White Fragility” to their recommended summer reading for educators.

The National Education Association (NEA) recommended two books, among others, be added to their “Great Summer Reads for Educators”, with the by-line “Stretch out on a beach (or in your backyard), slather on your sunscreen, and dive into these summer reading recommendations from NEA today.” The book “Gender Queer” is de facto “how-to” manual on sexual acts complete with photographic depictions of minors as cartoon figures performing oral sex and other sexual acts on each other. From the NEA website:

According to the New York Post:

The National Education Association (NEA) on Monday recommended that teachers include the controversial book “Gender Queer” on their summer reading lists. The book was featured in the NEA’s “Great Summer Reads for Educators!” list that showcased 11 books. Among those books are “White Fragility,” a book that insists that White Americans use anger, shame and guilt to avoid taking responsibility for racial inequality. Other sections included “books to help you forget about work” and “books to celebrate or help you understand Juneteenth.”

While this example isn’t explicitly for students, but rather the teachers themselves, The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on the books popping up in public schools across the country, including a book titled “This Book is Gay” that teaches children how to sign up for a sex app. A teacher in North Carolina had the book in her “in-classroom student library” but claimed the book was “brought into the classroom without intent of allowing children access.” The book was assigned by a teacher as a “book tasting” in September 2020 in North Carolina’s Jay M. Robinson Middle School.

In April, former “First Daughter” Chelsea Clinton tweeted support for such books, saying “bans such as these are nothing but harmful.” Twitter added context to her Tweet saying “‘Gender Queer’, the book shown in the photo, features sexually explicit material. This book contains visual depictions of oral sex, masturbation and adult sexual content with a minor.”

A Rasmussen survey from September 2022 showed that “89% of likely U.S. voters think it is important that public schools fully inform parents about what is being taught to their children in classrooms, including 70% whos ay it is Very Important. Sixty-nine percent of voters believe books containing explicit sexual depictions of sex acts…should not be present in public high school libraries.” That number skyrockets to 79% and 85% for middle schools and elementary schools.

Note the adult male in the top left of the frame that is covering his ears during this parent’s reading of “This Book is Gay” at a North Carolina public meeting: