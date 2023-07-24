Landmark Pre-Trial Hearing Granted in Worker’s Compensation Lawsuit: Ohio Nurse Coerced to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, Resulting in Severe Neurological Disorder

Danielle Baker, an experienced registered nurse, is gearing up to take her former employer, Ohio’s Hospice Inc., to court after she was coerced to receive the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. After developing a serious neurological condition known as “transverse myelitis” post-vaccination, Baker will see her day in court early next year.

Baker is a seasoned healthcare professional specializing in hospice and palliative care for two decades. She spent the last 17 years caring for her patients in hospice care.

However, her life took a drastic turn in June 2021, when her employer allegedly issued a directive, mandating COVID-19 vaccination by July 2021 for all employees intending to maintain their benefits. Pressed by the need to provide for her family, Baker reluctantly received the Pfizer vaccine.

“In 2021, we began getting bombarded with emails filled with facts about the safety and effectiveness of the jab, encouraging us all to become vaccinated. The emails started to become more demanding, questioned our morals and values, started large incentives and then finally telling the staff that the “safety net” that was set up for those who came down with Covid or had vaccine reactions would be pulled starting July 2021 unless you took the vaccination. It was well known the mandate would be put into effect August 1st 2021. Despite my gut instinct, I took it as I needed my income and career. That’s when my life changed forever,” Baker revealed on her GiveSendGo campaign.

Please help and donate to Danielle Baker here.

Baker received her first dose of the vaccine on June 4, 2021. Her condition began to deteriorate rapidly following her second dose on June 26.

“I had gotten my second shot on June 26 and ended up in the emergency room within 24 hours. From that point, I never got better,” Baker said.

Within 2.5 weeks following the second dose, she developed severe neurological problems, demyelination of the spine, and was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a condition her neurologist, Dr. Jon Durrani, affirmed was due to the vaccine.

“On July the 17th is when I developed a severe back pain and I started to lose the feeling and function in all of my extremities over the next four days,” Baker said.

According to NIH, “transverse myelitis is a neurological disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, the part of the central nervous system that sends impulses from the brain to nerves in the body.”

Per Mayo Clinic, “transverse myelitis interrupts the messages that the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body. This can cause pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

Baker’s worker’s compensation lawsuit (Danielle Baker v Ohio’s Hospice, Inc, et al, Case No. 23 CV 117) has been fought tooth and nail by her former employer, seeking its dismissal.

However, Judge Jeannine Pratt sided with Baker, stating that her case deserves to be heard. The pre-trial hearing is slated for January 11, 2024, at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy, OH.

“I have a battle, that’s for sure. My publicist is Kevin Tuttle. He has volunteered his time to help me as I don’t have funds to pay for the help,” Baker told The Gateway Pundit.

“I worked as a hospice RN on the front lines of the so-called pandemic. Seeing the horror of what they did to our elderly population was trauma enough. In June of 2021, after heavy coercion from Ohios Hospice, I took the Pfizer series and began my decent into the hell that is now my life. I am now completely disabled and actively advocate for others that have been impacted by everything in regard to Covid,” she added.

Since her adverse reaction to the vaccine, Baker’s life has been a continuous struggle. From being unable to work to difficulties in completing even basic daily tasks, her condition is a stark contrast to the active life she once led.

She has sought treatment from three core physicians and consulted numerous others in an attempt to find relief from her debilitating symptoms, to no avail.

During her last hospital admission, physicians unfamiliar with her case suggested she was suffering from a psychological problem and recommended a psychiatric evaluation.

Baker’s situation is unique in Ohio as she is one of the first nurses in the state to be on disability due to the COVID-19 vaccine. She hopes her case will set a precedent and help others in similar situations to seek the justice they deserve.

“Not only was I left without a job and career, I am now permanently disabled. I am engaged in a battle with my former employer in attempts to be fairly compensated but they are winning the battle. They of course have access to large sums of money to fight me and it doesn’t look like they will honor the safety net. We live at just above poverty level so other then social security disability we do not qualify for other assistance,” said Baker.

“No one should ever be coerced, bribed, threatened and/or mandated to have a medical procedure done for the benefit of their employer,” she added.

“I proudly worked for Ohio’s Hospice for 17 years, never imagining that this agency that profits up to $49 million a year would turn their back on me when I needed them the most. Instead, they have left me and my family in financial ruins. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and we plan on flipping it upside down by setting precedent for others when we rightfully win this case.”

Listen to Baker’s testimony to the January 2023 committee that voted to allow the Covid shots onto the childhood schedule:

Baker’s case is considered a landmark, and it has the potential to set positive precedent in similar cases across the country. As her pre-trial hearing approaches, the healthcare community and the world will be watching closely.

Our first “required settlement meeting” to take place December 2023. pic.twitter.com/ramJXQpiB7 — The Coerced Nurse (@homcrn_baker) July 22, 2023

