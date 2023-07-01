Kevin Spacey Trial, First Day: Called a ‘Sexual Bully’ Who Delighted in Assaulting Men – One Accuser Allegedly Woke up to Spacey Performing Oral Sex on Him – Defense Says Disgraced Star Is ‘Vulnerable to Opportunists’

On the first day of trial in London, disgraced academy-award winner Kevin Spacey was branded a ‘sexual bully’ who abused his influence to take ‘what and who he wanted, when he wanted’.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges: three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

CBS reported:

“Kevin Spacey was called a ‘sexual bully’ by a U.K. prosecutor on Friday as he appeared in court in London to face multiple charges of sexual assault. The Hollywood actor has pleaded not guilty. ‘He is an extremely famous actor who has won a number of awards’, prosecutor Christine Agnew said on the first day of presenting evidence in Spacey’s trial. ‘He is also… a man who sexually assaults other men’.”

The charges against the star stem from allegations made by four men and allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013. The complainants are entitled to anonymity under U.K. law.

“On Friday, [prosecutor] Agnew urged the jury to avoid being starstruck by Spacey’s fame, and characterized the Academy Award-winning actor, who served as the director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2015, as ‘a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable, a sexual bully’.”

On her opening remarks, Agnew previewed some of the allegations by Spacey’s accusers: he would have ‘grabbed and groped… in an aggressive way’, and he felt the ‘sexual thrill out of this type of sexual aggression’.

One of the accusers alleges that Spacey grabbed him by the crotch ‘with such force it was painful’, while other woke up to find Spacey performing oral sex on him.

The defense also presented a preview of its arguments.

The Daily Mirror reported:

“The House of Cards star’s barrister Patrick Gibbs KC told the court that Mr Spacey’s notoriety had left him ‘vulnerable to opportunists’. ‘Mr Spacey is rich and influential. What could they want from his wealth and influence?’ he asked the jury.”

Spacey’s attorney alerted the jury that they would ‘need to consider issues of rumor and fame’, as well as ‘secrecy and shame and sexual confusion’.

“[Gibbs] added: ‘You will hear, I suggest, some truths. You will hear some half-truths. You will also hear, I suggest, some deliberate exaggerations. And you will hear many damned lies. […] It will be for you to pick your way through all that at the end of this case to solid ground’.”

The trial is expected to last several months.