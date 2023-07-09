Katie Hobbs Goes Viral, Trends on Twitter After Vulgar Response to TGP Reporter Asking About Her Stolen Election

Katie Hobbs was trending on Twitter Friday evening after giving a vulgar response to The Gateway Pundit’s questions about intentional widespread election day machine failures in Maricopa County and fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Katie Hobbs ran from The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson, who saw her while exercising at their local gym. Instead of answering questions about the evidence of election fraud in the midterm election that Hobbs oversaw as Secretary of State, she yelled, “Give it a f*cking rest!” Watch Katie Hobbs lose her sh*t here:

The viral clip received millions of views on Twitter alone in less than a day. It has now amassed over 4 million views on the platform.

“Wow. Classy woman,” Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers sarcastically tweeted.

Hours after the video was published, Hobbs was seen trending at number 17 on Twitter’s United States trends. Leftist trolls jumped on the opportunity to call Hobbs’ response an epic own, but it was really just classless and unbecoming of a Governor. Of course, Katie Hobbs is not a legitimate Governor.

Oops! @katiehobbs is trending after losing it this morning pic.twitter.com/KgPYjyKNRz — Jordan Conradson🇺🇸 (@ConradsonJordan) July 8, 2023

Katie Hobbs’ refusal to answer questions from the press is nothing new, but vulgar responses are. As O’Keefe Media Group Communications Director RC Maxwell put it, “Instead of merely fleeing interviews Hobbs now remarkably resorts to hurling expletives.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported countless times that Katie Hobbs runs, hides, and avoids unfavorable questions from reporters on the left and right. She is well known in Arizona for her lack of transparency and running from the media.

Hobbs recently refused to answer questions from The Gateway Pundit about the Arizona elections during a press conference. Hobbs has also run away from Conradson, attempting to ask questions in multiple public settings.

Why is she so afraid of answering questions?