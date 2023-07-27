Karine Jean-Pierre Says Joe Biden will NOT Pardon Son Hunter (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday said Joe Biden will not pardon his son Hunter.

Hunter Biden arrived at court on Wednesday in Delaware to agree to a sweetheart deal by the Biden Department of Justice on his years of criminal drug use, trafficking prostitutes, and multi-million dollar pay-for-play and bribery schemes with foreign officials from China, Ukraine, Romania, etc.

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and he will avoid prison time on the gun charge.

According to the DOJ’s sweetheart deal, Hunter Biden would receive immunity from future charges.

This is unprecedented.

The judge was not having it!

Prosecutors tried to quietly slip immunity into Hunter’s plea deal by burying it in paragraph 15 of the Pre-Trial Diversion Agreement so the deal blew up on Wednesday.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges so the case is ongoing.

A reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden will pardon his own son.

“From a presidential perspective, is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his own son?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

“No,” KJP replied.

“I just said no!” KJP shouted as the reporter tried to ask a follow-up question.

WATCH: