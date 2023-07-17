Karine Jean-Pierre Repeatedly Dodges Questions on Sham Cocaine Investigation (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday dodged questions on the Biden White House cocaine scandal.

The Secret Service closed its investigation into the Biden White House cocaine scandal without conducting any interviews.

The Secret Service last Thursday concluded its investigation into the cocaine scandal that rocked the White House earlier this month.

No suspect was identified and the Secret Service didn’t even conduct any interviews.

It was a sham investigation.

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said he spoke to some of his former colleagues in the Secret Service and they are absolutely furious about the agency’s cocaine ‘investigation.’

“This is embarrassing, they know exactly who it was,” Bongino said.

Karine Jean-Pierre referred curious reporters asking about the sham cocaine investigation to the Secret Service.

“We believe that Secret Service did a thorough investigation … there are hundreds of visitors that travel through this area where the cocaine was found!” Karine Jean-Pierre insisted.

“Can you just talk about [Biden’s] reaction when he learned that the [cocaine] investigation did not end with a suspect?” a reporter asked KJP.

She dodged again: “No.”

“Is the president satisfied with the explanation that someone was able to bring an illegal substance into the White House because there are hundreds of people who come here?” a reporter asked KJP.

“I would reach out to the Secret Service,” KJP said.

WATCH: