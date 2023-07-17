Kari Lake Wins TPUSA Straw Poll for Preferred VP Pick

On Sunday, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk announced that President Trump won the Turning Point USA straw poll with 85% of the vote.

Vivek Ramaswamy won second place and polled ahead of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I don’t think it’s a huge surprise, but the winner of the straw poll with 85% is… Donald J. Trump is the winner of the Turning Point Action straw poll,” Charlie Kirk said.

The results for the preferred VP pick were quite startling.

Laura Loomer reported:

WOW! These are the results for preferred VP pick at the ⁦@TPUSA⁩ conference this weekend. ⁦@KariLake⁩ won, and yet from my understanding, she wasn’t even invited to speak at the event. She’s truly a force. Perhaps she will be VP… or maybe she will run for US Senate. pic.twitter.com/CJQb2o7W0o — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 16, 2023

The Gateway Pundit also reported that out of almost 30 contenders, Kari Lake won the CPAC straw poll for Vice President with 20% of the vote, beating out Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley earlier this year.

Lake is the clear favorite for President Trump’s running mate in numerous polls across the country.

However, Lake maintains that she is fighting for the people of Arizona and seeing through her lawsuit challenging the stolen 2022 Midterm Election, and “everyone in Arizona knows” she is the duly elected Governor. “I am 100% dedicated to serving as Arizona Governor,” says Lake.

Still, Lake is teasing the idea of running for another office If the judges don’t have the courage to do what is right, and she recently told a crowd in Iowa, “I will do everything in my power to get [Trump] elected.

Unlike Mike Pence and other potential VP picks, Lake would never turn her back on America and President Trump.