Kari Lake Roasts Joe Biden: I Hope the Extra-Terrestrials Never Meet this Diaper-Wearing, Child-Sniffing Lunatic

Kari Lake went on with Eric Bolling on Newsmax on Thursday. This was after Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart on Wednesday and President Trump was then charged with more junk crimes on Thursday.

Of course, a hearing on UFOs was thrown in to dilute the Biden Crime Family news in the middle of this.

Kari Lake commented on the alien hearing in Congress this week: “If the extra-terrestrials ever do come to this planet I hope they are not brought to our “leader” because I really don’t want the first introduction they have to human beings to being this mumbling, bumbling, fool, diaper-wearing, child-sniffing lunatic.”

