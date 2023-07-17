Kamala Harris Tells Word Salad About Having a ‘Jesse Jackson For President’ Bumper Sticker on Her Car (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Sunday delivered remarks at Jesse Jackson’s retirement party in Chicago, Illinois.

Jesse Jackson retired from his post as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a civil rights group he founded in the 1970s.

Harris’s fake accent was off the charts.

It might be worse than Hillary Clinton’s fake accent.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris delivered a word salad about having a ‘Jesse Jackson for President’ bumper sticker on her car.

“So, when I was in law school, I was back in California after I left Howard, and I drove a Toyota Corolla. It was a fancy car for me! And I had a bumper sticker in the back window: ‘Jesse Jackson for President,'” Harris said cackling.

Jesse Jackson was not amused.

WATCH:

