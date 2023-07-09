Justin Trudeau’s Unusual Left Hand Gesture at Ismaili Muslim Pancake Breakfast Sparks Buzz Among Online Observers (VIDEO)

Canada’s tyrant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s attendance at an Ismaili Muslim pancake breakfast has sent the online community into a frenzy. The cause of the commotion? An alleged abnormality in his left hand that has left social media users puzzled and a flurry of humorous comments.

Sporting a cowboy hat, blue jeans, and a big belt buckle, Trudeau attended the 26th annual Stampede pancake breakfast on Saturday. This event, organized by the Ismaili Muslim community in Calgary, was also graced by the presence of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

Trudeau, in his speech, expressed gratitude for the Ismaili community’s support and acknowledged the lasting impact of his father’s efforts in bringing them to Canada.

“It is much more true that my father and I and Canada owe you a debt of gratitude,” said Trudeau.

“Not just for what you’ve contributed to this country, but for being a shining example of what welcoming people who are fleeing violence, persecution, and fear can do,” Trudeau added.

Trudeau’s pancake-flipping attempt was mocked on social media.

One user commented, “Has this man ever cooked anything ever??”

“Just like the country ……it’s a mess,” another user said.

Another wrote, “It’s not funny when you have actually failed at every single thing in life. What a legacy to tell your kids.”

It didn’t take long for keen-eyed online observers to zoom in on his left hand’s ‘unusual gesture.’ Twitter flooded with humorous and sarcastic comments featuring Trudeau’s bizarre hand gesture.

One user speculated that it might be a trigger finger, a condition that affects the tendons in the fingers or thumb. It is characterized by the finger or thumb getting stuck in a bent position and then suddenly popping or straightening out, as if pulling the trigger of a gun.