Justin Trudeau Suggests Muslims Are Only Objecting to LGBT Content in Schools Because of Misinformation From the ‘American Right Wing’ (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently thinks that the Muslim community can’t think for themselves.

He is arguing that the only reason that the Muslim community is objecting to LGBT content in schools is because they are getting disinformation from the American right wing.

What an astoundingly insulting thing to suggest.

The Post Millennial reports:

Trudeau says Muslims against LGBTQ ideology in schools are misled by ‘misinformation and disinformation’ from the ‘American right-wing’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed Wednesday that Muslim parents who are fiercely opposed to their children being taught LGBTQ ideology in schools are just victims of “misinformation and disinformation” from the “far right” and “American right-wing.” Speaking to a Muslim parent in Calgary, Trudeau attempted to minimize the objections of Muslims and other people of faith to the LGBTQ lessons. “I’ve heard this concern many, many times and I know that it is a very real issue,” Trudeau said in the eight minute exchange recorded on video and posted to Twitter… “First of all, there is an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there. People on social media, particularly fuelled by the American right-wing, are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in the provincial curriculums. “Now if you look at the various curriculums, you’ll see that there is not what is being said out there about aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT. That is something that is being weaponized by people who are not doing it because of their interest in supporting the Muslim community,” Trudeau said.

Check out the video below:

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Dismisses Muslim Parents' Worries on Gender Ideology as Far-Right Misinformation Follow @MediaBezirgan for more. pic.twitter.com/IgVgYc3JIg — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) July 13, 2023

Muslims are not buying it. Watch this:

WOW. At a rally against gender ideology being pushed on kids, a member of the Muslim community BLASTS Justin Trudeau for claiming Muslims are being brainwashed: “We know the facts … Our children are our red line!” Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/MmgCwWctyo — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 15, 2023

Trudeau should apologize for his shameful remarks.