JUST IN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted From House Freedom Caucus

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was booted from the House Freedom Caucus.

The Freedom Caucus, chaired by Scott Perry (PA), voted on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s future with the group late last month.

According to Politico, the Georgia lawmaker was booted from the Freedom Caucus in last week’s vote.

The vote took place shortly after Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, a fellow member of the Freedom Caucus, clashed on the House floor.

According to reports, Greene called Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor.

Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

Politico reported: