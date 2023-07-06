JUST IN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Booted From House Freedom Caucus

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was booted from the House Freedom Caucus.
The Freedom Caucus, chaired by Scott Perry (PA), voted on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s future with the group late last month.
According to Politico, the Georgia lawmaker was booted from the Freedom Caucus in last week’s vote.
The vote took place shortly after Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, a fellow member of the Freedom Caucus, clashed on the House floor.
According to reports, Greene called Boebert “a little bitch” on the House floor.
Saw this conversation… not sure if it was a friendly one pic.twitter.com/tpz3z2Phtv
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023
Politico reported:
What’s happening? A member of the House Freedom Caucus on Thursday confirmed that the conservative group has voted to boot Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — a vote first reported by POLITICO last week.
“A vote was taken to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House Freedom Caucus for some of the things she’s done,” said Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.).
Details: The Maryland Republican declined to say how he voted, but called the decision to remove her “an appropriate action.” Pressed if that meant Greene is formally out, Harris, who noted he is on the group’s board, added: “As far as I know, that is the way it is.”
A spokesperson for Greene did not respond to a request for comment on her status within the Freedom Caucus. A spokesperson for the group also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.