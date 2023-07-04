Just Before Independence Day, the Liberal Washington Post Whines About Fireworks Contributing to Pollution and Climate Change

The scolds at the liberal Washington Post are whining about fireworks and climate change, just as the country is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day.

Can you imagine how exhausting it is to live this way? Finding fault with everything and linking nearly everything to climate change?

The Post even compares the effects of fireworks to smoke from wildfires.

FOX News reports:

Washington Post bemoans how July 4th ‘most polluted day of the year’ because of fireworks Climate reporters for the Washington Post lectured how fireworks from 4th of July celebrations will exacerbate air pollution caused by recent wildfires. As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate the nation’s founding with a traditional fireworks display, climate reporters Kasha Patel and Kate Selig warned that these displays spread harmful pollutants. The piece went as far as to refer to the holiday as “the most polluted day of the year.” “It may come as a surprise, but the federal holiday stands out as the most polluted day of the year in many locations across the nation, according to air quality data. Fireworks — the staple of Independence Day celebrations — light up the sky but also launch harmful pollutants. In some cases, the pollution levels from the pyrotechnics are similar to severe wildfire smoke,” the article read. The piece compared the level of smoke and air pollution to recent Canadian wildfires that caused thick and hazy smoke to spread throughout the East Coast of the United States. FOX Weather’s analysis of EPA historical data noted in June that New York City experienced its worst air quality in recorded history because of the smoke.

Here’s the bad news for the folks at the Washington Post. Americans love fireworks on the 4th. Remember when Gavin Newsom tried to ban them during COVID?

Never forget July 4th, 2020 in California Gavin Newsom banned fireworks as a ‘Covid measure’ This is how Californians responded to his tyranny

pic.twitter.com/HpjpD6aQHY — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 2, 2023

Have a great 4th and enjoy the show, wherever you are.