Judge Tosses Trump’s $475 Million Defamation Suit Against CNN

A judge dropped Trump’s $475 million defamation suit against CNN.

Trump sued CNN last year and argued the network defamed him when they likened him to Adolf Hitler.

US District Judge Raag Singhal, a Trump appointee, dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice late Friday night.

“Being ‘Hitler-like’ is not a verifiable statement of fact that would support a defamation claim,” Singhal wrote. “CNN’s statements while repugnant, were not, as a matter of law, defamatory.”

