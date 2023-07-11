John Kerry Says People Will Have a “Better Quality of Life” with Strict Green New Deal-Style Climate Mandates (VIDEO)

Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry sat down for an interview with BBC this week to talk about the non-existent climate crisis.

“This is not complicated! It is the way we have chosen to propel our vehicles, heat our homes, light our factories and businesses … We have two choices: you either capture the emissions or you don’t create them in the first place,” John Kerry said.

John Kerry said people will have a better quality of life if fossil fuels are eliminated.

“[Climate] is not something where everybody has to go, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to do this because it’s scary as hell and because we’re not gonna live the way we did.’ No! We will have a better quality of life!” John Kerry said.

The new climate mandates will only apply to the peasants.

John Kerry will still be living in his mansions and flying around on private jets.

John Kerry also said the US needs to “cooperate with China” in the global fight to reduce carbon emissions.

China is the largest producer and consumer of coal.

Beijing is also resisting calls to reduce its carbon emissions.

Meanwhile, the United States is moving backward and millions of Americans are now suffering during heat waves because of rolling blackouts.

WATCH: