Another Complete Lie… Joe Biden: “The Price of Oil is Actually Down, Not Up” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with far-left CNN hack Fareed Zakaria to discuss a variety of topics.

“The price of oil is actually down, not up,” Biden said.

This is a lie.

Oil prices are up and gas prices are still higher now than when Biden took office.

Via GasBuddy.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “The price of oil is actually down, not up.” Oil prices ended last week at a nine-week high and gas prices remain $1.16/gallon higher than when Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/z5NuxR26WZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2023

Joe Biden took our Strategic Oil Reserve to its lowest level since 1983.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that it will purchase up to 3 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after the Biden regime aggressively drained the US stockpile.

A record-breaking 180 million barrels were released from the SPR by the Biden regime. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the SPR held about 638 million barrels of oil when Biden took office in January 2021. It has dropped to its lowest level since October 1983 today, at 362 million barrels.

Recall, Joe Biden wanted to fill the Strategic Reserves with $80 per barrel oil. Just three years ago the Democrats blocked President Trump from filling the Strategic Oil Reserves at $24 per barrel.