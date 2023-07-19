Joe Biden on Pelosi: “She’s Gonna be my Speaker Her Whole Life I Think, My Whole Life” (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden hosted a White House Congressional picnic on the South Lawn Wednesday evening.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, all lawmakers were invited to the picnic.

“We are not picking who gets to come and who doesn’t get to come,” KJP told reporters on Wednesday.

Biden cracked stupid jokes during his speech.

“Every time I hear ‘Hail to the Chief,’ I turn around and say, ‘Where is he?'”

BIDEN: "Every time I hear 'Hail to the Chief,' I turn around and say, 'Where is he?" pic.twitter.com/1pDWkE7Vyr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Joe Biden pointed to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, and said, “She’s gonna be my speaker her whole life I think, my whole life.”

